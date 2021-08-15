UPDATE: Suspect found in Veteran's Memorial damage

UPDATE: State Police confirm that a suspect has been found in the damage to the Lydia Veteran's Memorial.

The suspect is a 19-year-old female, troopers say. We'll update this with more information as we receive it.

Earlier today, we reported that someone damaged the Lydia Veteran's Memorial early Sunday and State Police are looking for the culprit.

The memorial, which was erected following years of fundraising by local veterans, is located on a triangle of land near the intersection of Weeks Island Road and Darnall Road in Lydia.

A witness tells KATC that he saw someone in a late model white Nissan Altima parked on the property early Sunday, examining some damage to the vehicle's front end. He said he turned around to try to see what was happening, but by the time he got back to the memorial the vehicle, and it's driver, were gone. That happened between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday, he said.

State Police say a woman in a white Jeep Cherokee was also there, talking to the man in the Altima. He is described as a short white man with a shaved head, troopers say.

Here are some pictures from the scene:

Anyone with any information about the incident or the vehicle involved is asked to call Troop I at 337-262-5880.

