UPDATE: Woman found dead in New Iberia died of blunt trauma

NEW IBERIA, La. — The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office has released the preliminary cause of death for a woman found at an abandoned home last week.

Kitty Rideaux, 51, was found dead Friday, near S. Hopkins and Lombard streets.

Her autopsy was conducted today, and the Coroner says the preliminary cause of death is "possible blunt force injuries," pending tests and the investigation.

As we reported this weekend, police are investigating the death as a homicide.

This is a developing story; we'll update with more information as it becomes available.

