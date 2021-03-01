UPDATE: One injured in welding accident has died

State Fire Marshal deputies say the man who died in the shop fire yesterday is 63 and from Abbeville.

His identity is being withheld as deputies attempt to make notification of his loved ones.

Meanwhile, they are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire, that happened yesterday at a shop on Claude Viator Road in New Iberia.

New Iberia Fire District #1 firefighters were called to the shop, with a report of a fire and explosion. The found two men with moderate injuries and one man with serious injuries. All three were transported to an area hospital. Unfortunately, the victim with the most severe injuries died today.

Deputies learned the three men were doing welding work on an old boat when the incident occurred. After an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the explosion and subsequent fire were caused by a combination of welding activity and fumes from the boat’s gas tank igniting. The incident has been classified as accidental.

