UPDATE: Victim in New Iberia homicide identified

Iberia Parish officials have identified the man who died at his home last week.

The Iberia Parish Coroner says the victim was Dominique Lewis, 31. Lewis was found dead of gunshot wounds at his home in the 500 block of South Lewis Street on Saturday, police say.

New Iberia Police had sought, and have questioned a local man in connection with the shooting. Anthony Jamaal Loston was questioned and booked into the St. Mary Parish jail on two failure to appear warrants there.

The NIPD is still investigating Lewis' death. If you have information, please call 337.369.2306 or Crime Stoppers at 337.364.TIPS.