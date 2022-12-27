UPDATE: Victim in fatal New Iberia shooting identified; suspect still at large

UPDATE: The man who died in a Monday shooting in New Iberia has been identified.

Coroner's officials say the man was Jermaine Riles, 49, of New Iberia.

Police are still searching for a suspect in the shooting, which happened in the 100 block of Dark Alley. Police were called just after 11 a.m., and when they arrived at the scene they were told that bystanders had taken the victim to a local hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives identified a suspect in their investigation, Stevie Jay Vital, 36, and they have a warrant for his arrest on charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of firearms and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to NIPD, Vital has an extensively violent history and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Vital are urged to call 911.

Information regarding this crime or other crimes can be submitted by contacting the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306, or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Information and tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia App or the P3 App on your smart devices.