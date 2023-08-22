UPDATE: Train derailment in New Iberia

La. 182 remains closed Tuesday following a Monday afternoon train derailment in Iberia Parish.

A spokesperson for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office says the highway is closed from Hwy 674 (NW Bypass) to Highway 88. Highway 88 remains open, she said.

According to a statement from BNSF, the railroad company, a train hit a tractor-trailer rig at about 5 p.m. on Monday as the truck was crossing the tracks at Airport Boulevard.

About 20 rail cars and two locomotives carrying freight were derailed in the crash, but no injuries were reported.

"The railroad crossing is equipped with gates, lights and bells. The cause of the incident is under investigation," the statement reads.

This is a developing story, and we'll update it as we get more information. You can also check the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page here.