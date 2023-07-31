UPDATE: Missing Iberia Parish man located

UPDATE: Larry Dale Ditto has been located. No further information has been provided at this time.

ORIGINAL:

Iberia Parish, LA - The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing man.

Larry Dale Ditto, 53, was last seen in the 5600 block of Coteau Road in Iberia Parish in the early morning hours on July 28, 2023.

Ditto is a 5 ft. 6 in. tall male, weighing 165 lbs, has a large scar on the right side of his head, a large mole near his nose and mouth and walks with a limp.

He was last seen wearing dark colored jeans and a dark green shirt.

If you have any information on Ditto's location, call the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff's App.