UPDATE: Iberia Parish Sheriff Office still searching for missing teen

IBERIA PARISH — Iberia Parish Sheriff Office is still requesting assistance in locating 16-year-old Valerie Boudreaux.

She was last seen at her residence on Wednesday, September 29 at 9 P.M, they say.

It is believed that she is still in Iberia Parish.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Valerie Boudreaux are urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

