UPDATE: Family, NIPD still looking for missing woman

Friends tell us they are still looking for a missing woman.

28-year-old Sabrina Ashley Gibson was reported missing on September 16, 2020, according to police. Her family says she was last seen in the New Iberia area.

Gibson has multiple tattoos, her family says: star tattoos on her neck, a blue rose with the name 'Jessi,' and the name 'Zayden' on one of her wrists, and others.

When Gibson disappeared, she didn't have a car or a phone.

Anyone with information on Gibson's whereabouts should contact NIPD.

