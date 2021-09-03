Watch
Unrestrained driver killed in early morning crash in Iberia Parish

Posted at 12:28 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 13:28:46-04

A New Iberia man was killed Friday morning during a single-vehicle crash on La Hwy 83 near S. Lewis Street in Iberia Parish.

Troopers say the September 3 crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Jed R. Rodrigue of New Iberia.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Rodrigue was traveling south on LA 83 when he failed to negotiate a left hand curve and ran off the right side of the roadway.

After leaving the roadway, Troopers say Rodrigue's vehicle traveled through a ditch, entered a private yard, and struck a tree.

Troopers say Rodrigue was not restrained at the time of the crash and sustained life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a New Iberia area hospital where he died of his injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Rodrigue for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

