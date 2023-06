Some Iberia Parish residents got an uninvited guest early Saturday.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies say they were called to a home at about 1:30 a.m. after the residents found a five-foot alligator in their house.

The reptile had found his way inside via the doggie door on the John Darnell Road home. The owner of said doggie door woke up the residents with his growling, deputies say.

Wildlife and Fisheries provided help to capture the gator, who was relocated to a more appropriate location.