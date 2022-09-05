Two wounded, one critically, in Jeanerette; local man accused

Jeanerette Police arrested a local man after a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the 600 block of Guillotte Street at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, a release states.

They found two victims: a juvenile girl and an adult, a man. Both were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The girl is listed in critical but stable condition and the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the release says.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect, and they arrested him and booked him into the Iberia Parish jail.

Jason Clarkston, 27, was booked with two counts attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.