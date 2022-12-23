Watch Now
Two arrested in deadly home invasion case

Dec 23, 2022
Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly home invasion that happened on Old Jeanerette Road earlier this month.

Datelle Lewis, 25, was booked on a warrant accusing her of second-degree murder. Her bond is set at $500,000.

Ridge Trahan, 31, was booked on a warrant accusing him of second-degree murder. No bond has been set for his release.

The incident happened on December 6 at about 10:30 p.m. Deputies responding found a man, later identified as Jeremy Bulter, 35, dead in side the home.

Deputies told us at the time that Butler allegedly entered the home with two other men and fired his gun at the residents. A resident fired back, killing Butler, and the other two suspects fled.

