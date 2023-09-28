Trial begins for man accused in Garon Lewis' slaying

Trial began Thursday for one of two men indicted in the August 2019 slaying of Garon Lewis.

Lewis, who was a 17-year-old high school senior when he died, was the son of Iberia Parish politician and current school board member Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis.

In May 2022, the grand jury indicted Travis Layne Jr. and Bryson JohnLewis in the slaying. Both men were formarlly charged with Principal to Second-Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Second-Degree Murder. JohnLewis also was indicted on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, District Attorney Bo Duhe says.

JohnLewis' trial began today with opening arguments Thursday morning. Iberia Parish Assistant District Attorney Alister Romero Charrier and Daniel Smart, an Assistant Attorney General, are trying this case for the State.

Lewis was found dead in a vehicle that was parked on Audry Street at its intersection with Rene Street on August 16, 2019.

He had recently started his senior year at New Iberia Senior High school.