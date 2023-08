NEW IBERIA, La. — A train derailment has been reported in New Iberia.

The incident occurred on Highway 182, near the base, according to Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office's Public Affairs Director, Katherine Breaux.

Highway 182 is closed from the St. Martin Parish line to Darby Lane, authorities say.

No further information at this time.

For live updates, check the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page here.