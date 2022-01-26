Train blocks multiple railroad crossings in New Iberia

A train in New Iberia has blocked several railroad crossings throughout the city.

New Iberia Police say the train is having mechanical issues and mechanics are en route.

Motorist are asked to avoid the railroad crossings from Lewis Street to Corrine Street and use alternate routes when possible.

There is no time as to when the crossings will reopen

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel