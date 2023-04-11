Traffic stop nets drugs

A Carencro man was booked on drug charges after a traffic stop, says Marshal Fernest “Pacman” Martin.

Jeanerette City Marshals arrested Caleb J. Davis, 20, and booked him with possession with intent to distribute schedule I.

Martin said approximately 2,300 grams of what is believe to be marijuana and THC WAX also known as (DAB) were confiscated from the driver.

The arrest was the result of a traffic stop by the Jeanerette Marshals Office on HWY 90. The subject was transported to the Iberia Parish jail without incident and is awaiting arraignment, the Marshal said.