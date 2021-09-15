Watch
Town of Delcambre shuts off water temporarily for repairs

Posted at 1:20 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 14:37:06-04

The Town of Delcambre has shut off water temporarily due to repairing a water line.

Officials say the shutoff will last approximately one hour.

The shutoff and advisory are due to repairs being made on a water line.

A boil advisory was issued earlier Wednesday afternoon for the entire town. The advisory is in effect until further notice.

