Town of Delcambre shuts off water temporarily for repairs

The Town of Delcambre has shut off water temporarily due to repairing a water line.

Officials say the shutoff will last approximately one hour.

The shutoff and advisory are due to repairs being made on a water line.

A boil advisory was issued earlier Wednesday afternoon for the entire town. The advisory is in effect until further notice.

