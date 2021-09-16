Watch
Town of Delcambre still under boil water advisory

Posted at 8:33 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 09:33:39-04

The Town of Delcambre remains under a boil advisory on Thursday, September 16.

Officials say that advisory will be in place until further notice.

The advisory was issued after water was shut off temporarily on Wednesday, September 15, due to repairing a water line.

