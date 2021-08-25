Town hall held on Iberia poll closures

Residents in Iberia Parish are voicing their concerns about recent poll closures in the area.

A town hall was held Tuesday evening to address the closure of 27 precincts.

The issue is one happening in communities around Acadiana after the state recommended closing polling locations as a money-saving measure. The Iberia Parish council passed a resolution in 2019 before the Census took place that resulted in several closures, an activist explained at the meeting.

Some worry the closures disproportionately affect Black communities, and they're working to make sure help anyone who was impacted.

"Through networking with resources and information, we could help get the elderly and anybody that's been negatively impacted by the decision of the council and Mike Hefner in the 2019 resolution ... to avert future danger of them being disenfranchised out of a constitutional right to vote," explained activist Donavon Davis.

