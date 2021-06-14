Toddler dies in hot car; IPSO investigating

A 2-year-old died in a hot car in Iberia Parish today.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's detectives are investigating the death, which happened Monday afternoon at about 2 p.m., a spokeswoman says.

Deputies were called to the 700 block of Fox Road, and found a two-year-old boy was left inside a vehicle for an extended period of time.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.

The case was turned over to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Bureau of Investigation for further investigation.

