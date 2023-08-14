Third-generation Ford dealer in New Iberia appointed as LADA Chairperson

NEW IBERIA, La. — Kristie Hebert, a third-generation Ford dealer based in New Iberia, has been appointed as the Chair of the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association (LADA) Board of Directors.

This appointment is a significant milestone in LADA history. Hebert is the first woman to hold the position of Chairperson in the organization.

We spoke to Ms. Hebert about this accomplishment and how it paves the way for women in the automotive industry.

"It's not just a male-dominated world. If you are good, you are good at it, and you can do it," LADA Chairperson Kristie Hebert states. "You can accomplish it, and you don't have to change who you are, but it takes all different personalities, all different backgrounds to be able to do this job, and you can. You can do it."