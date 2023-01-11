Third Annual MLK Day celebration near, volunteers needed

Organizers are preparing for the Third Annual Martin Luther King Parade and March.

They are also in need of volunteers.

The parade kicks off at the corner of Hopkins Street and Robinson Street starting at noon on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

The parade's theme this year is focusing on the youth violence, in efforts to combat gun violence in the community through educating the youth about the extensive works of the civil rights activist, Martin Luther King.

Reverend Wilfred Johnson, Organizer and leader of A New Chapter/ P.U.S.H., says participation in the parade is free and explains how you can offer assistance.

"We always need volunteers, because it takes a lot to put on these events. And the more help we get, the easier it is for us. So we're asking that anybody that wants to help out in any way you can come on out. You can call either one of us on the flier, or just come out on that day," Johnson said.

Organizers are also welcoming any churches, organizations, dancers, vendors and marchers interested in participating.