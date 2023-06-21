Homicide suspect in custody; help needed in locating 2nd suspect

JEANERETTE, La. — A homicide suspect is in custody and a second person is wanted for their involvement in the case.

Jeremy Smith Jr., 18, was arrested on a charge of first degree murder.

On June 16, 2023, police responded to a shooting in the 1800 Block of Peach Street, in Jeanerette. The first victim was declared dead and the second was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital, according to a spokesperson for the Jeanerette Police Department.

Police are requesting help from the public in locating the second person involved in this incident, 19-year-old Jason Joe Jr. He is wanted for principal to first degree murder.

Anyone who has seen or know the whereabouts of Jason Joe Jr., is urged to call Jeanerette Police Department at 337-276-6323.

Any person aiding Smith can be charged with aiding and abetting a fugitive, according to a spokesperson for the Jeanerette Police Department.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel