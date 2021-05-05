Teenager's family upset with school's disciplinary actions following an alleged attack in bathroom

NEW IBERIA, La. — A 17-year-old is recovering after he was attacked and his jaw had to be wired shut, his family says.

"It's wrong what they did," said Angela Landry, the victim's aunt. "This boy is suffering. When he cries he can't spit anything out. He has to drink from a straw. He is hurting and it is because of their negligence."

A video allegedly taken inside a bathroom at Westgate High School appears to show a student getting punched in April.

Landry says Mauricio Brown was assaulted by an 18-year-old student as others watched.

"I got a text from my nephew that said, 'Hey I got punched in the mouth, can you come get me from school,'" Landry said.

"He was caught up in the bathroom and basically held against his will, being told you have to fight or you're going to be beat down," said Yamile Corrales, the victim's mother. "That's what happened to my knowledge."

His family says it's not just the attack that has them upset, but also the school's response.

Landry says nobody was able to pick him up, so a school administrator dropped him off at home, but she believes he needed medical attention.

According to the aunt, Brown's uncle was home and he soon called her asking why the school thought Brown was OK.

"He is bleeding profousley out of his mouth. his tooth is jutting from his jaw," said Landry. "He can't open his jaw correctly. He is bleeding everywhere."

Once taken to a hospital, Brown was treated for numerous fractures including a rib.

According to the Iberia Parish School District Superintendent, proper disciplinary action was taken against the other student involved.

"He was suspended for three days," Corrales and Landry said.

"And allowed back to school."

Now they want to take action against the school board and those involved.

"This is absolutely ridiculous they let him back into school, he is an adult," she said. "He needs to face adult repercussions for his actions."

No arrests have been made and according to the superintendent, an investigation is still underway.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office tells KATC,"IPSO is aware of the situation and it is currently under investigation, with possible charges pending."

According to the family's attorney, Kimberly Souriyakhamphong, they are meeting with the vice principal, the school board's attorney and the high school resource officer on Wednesday.