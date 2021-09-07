Teen arrested for fatal shooting of 19-year-old in Jeanerette, victim identified

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Jeanerette on Tuesday.

Police Chief Dusty Vallot says the shooting happened around 1:00 am Tuesday near the intersection of Church and Pellerin Street.

One person, a 19-year-old, was fatally shot. The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 19-year-old Tommy Carson, Jr. of Franklin.

Vallot says a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with that shooting. Details on what led to the shooting are not yet known.

The chief says an investigation is ongoing.

