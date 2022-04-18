Suspect wanted in New Iberia shooting, armed robbery incidents

A suspect is wanted for two separate incidents in New Iberia including a shooting that critically injured one person on Sunday morning.

Police say they responded at 9:30 pm on Saturday, April 16, to an attempted armed robbery in the 600 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive.

During the incident, police say the victim entered a store and upon returning to her vehicle was held at gunpoint.

The suspect, according to police, was in the back seat of the victim's vehicle and held a gun to victim's head while demanding money.

He fled the scene leaving the victim uninjured.

In a second incident, police say they responded at 9:40 am on Sunday, April 17, to a shooting at the intersection of South Hopkins Street and Field Street.

Upon arrival, police found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Police say the victim is in critical condition.

Investigators believe the suspect is responsible for both incidents.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.

Anonymous tips can be made to Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

