Suspect wanted in New Iberia Friday shooting

New Iberia Police are seeking a local man in connection with a Friday night shooting that left two women wounded.

Leroy Lenwood Jr. is wanted on a warrant for two counts attempted first-degree murder, two counts aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts aggravated criminal damage to property and one count illegal use of weapons.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Mississippi Street. One woman went to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, where she was treated and released. A second woman was transported with serious injuries, and remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition.

If you know where Lenwood is, you're asked to call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-8477.

