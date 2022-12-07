Suspect dead following home invasion

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal home invasion.

On December 6, 2022, at 10:30 p.m., deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a home invasion in the 9000 block of Old Jeanerette Road. Upon arrival deputies, located a dead male inside the home.

Through investigation, deputies learned that the deceased male entered the home with two other men and fired his gun at the homeowners. At which time, the homeowner shot the intruder, according to an IPSO spokesperson. The two remaining suspects fled the home and are still at large.

The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time, pending investigation and notification of family.

This is an ongoing investigation

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel