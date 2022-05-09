Submissions sought for Gumbo Cook-Off poster

The World Championship Gumbo CookOff is seeking artists' submissions for its poster.

Every year a different design is chosen to become to official World Championship Gumbo CookOff poster, showcasing the best parts of the New Iberia community and celebrating its artistic history.

These designs are chosen from a pool of public submissions of original artwork, and this year's submissions are due by May 31.

Submissions for the 32nd Annual World Championship Gumbo CookOff Poster Contest are due at the New Iberia Chamber of Commerce Office at 5 p.m. on May 31.

The artist behind the winning design will receive $500 and be featured in local media. The theme for the poster is all things Gumbo, South Louisiana, New Iberia, Downtown, Cajun Country, Bayou Teche.

Please read criteria and more information here

Previous year’s posters are available for purchase year-round at the Chamber Office (111 West Main St.). The Chamber also wishes to thank Lori Buteaux, the artist behind the 31st Annual World Championship Gumbo CookOff poster.