Streets closed in Iberia Parish due to flooding

The New Iberia Police Department is reporting flooding at the following:
St. Peter St. and Landry Drive-Road shut down
Center and Charles Streets-flooded
Julia St and Admiral Doyle Dr- Flooded
700 Blk of Iberia St has standing water.
500 Blk San Jacinto St
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers