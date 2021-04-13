Streets closed in Iberia Parish due to flooding

The New Iberia Police Department is reporting flooding at the following:

St. Peter St. and Landry Drive-Road shut down

Center and Charles Streets-flooded

Julia St and Admiral Doyle Dr- Flooded

700 Blk of Iberia St has standing water.

500 Blk San Jacinto St

