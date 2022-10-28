Street improvements to begin Monday, October 31 in Iberia Parish

The City of New Iberia announced Glenn Lege Construction, LLC will start street improvements beginning Monday, October 31, 2022.

Officials said residents should be advised of possible delays on the following streets in Iberia Parish:

Field Street– from Gilbert Street to Landry Drive (Milling, Reconstruction of Base and Overlay)

Field Street – from Hopkins Street to old railroad tracks (Milling, Curb and Sidewalk Replacement and Overlay)

W. Washington Street – from S. LaSalle Street to Landry Drive (Milling, Patching and Overlay)

S. LaSalle Street – From W. Saint Peter Street to Rrailroad tracks (Milling, Patching and Overlay)

Officials said the construction is expected to last approximately 1 month weather permitting. The streets at times will have loose gravel and oil on the roadway. During construction it may be necessary to limit access and detour traffic. If a

detour is necessary, detour signage will be in place. The City of New Iberia appreciates your patience during construction. Officials said, please avoid these construction areas, drive with caution, and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.