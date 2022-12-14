Storm update: Curfew and restrictions in Iberia Parish

UPDATE: Captain Leland Laester provided a storm update regarding curfew and restrictions.

Due to the recent tornados affecting areas within the City of New Iberia, Mayor Freddie DeCourt and Police Chief Todd D’Albor are implementing restrictions for the Southport Subdivision.

Effective immediately, only citizens who reside in the subdivision will be allowed in the neighborhood. Citizens will be required to provide proof of residency.

Effective from 8:00 p.m. tonight until 5:00 a.m. on December 15, 2022, a curfew will be in place. Traffic entering the neighborhood will be restricted to only residents returning from work, or emergencies. The curfew is only for the Southport Subdivision.

Additional resources are being deployed throughout the city. Please monitor our social media and local news stations for updates. Additional restrictions may be put in place if circumstances warrant.