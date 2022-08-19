Storm rips off roof of business downtown New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, LA.— The New Iberia Fire Department, Police Department and Mayor Freddie DeCourt were on the scene following the storm damage that occured downtown New Iberia earlier this evening.

High winds ripped the roof off a vacant building on Burke Street along Bayou Teche in New Iberia around 4:30p.m.

Debris was sent flying onto nearby Bridge Street in the 100 block of Main Street and made contact with a vehicle before landing in the roadway, according to police.

No one was injured and the roadway remains closed at this time.

