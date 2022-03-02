State Police: Missing Iberia teen could be in danger

Louisiana State Police have issued a missing child advisory on behalf of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office for a 13-year-old who was reported missing on Sunday.

13-year-old Bailey Frederick was reported missing from her home on Zip Lane in New Iberia. Troopers say she walked away from her home Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

She was wearing a multi-colored jacket when she left home.

Frederick is described as having black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs about 142 pounds.

Bailey was last seen exiting a gray Dodge Charger or Chrysler 300 on Robertson Street with an older woman. Several witnesses said she appeared scared.

It is believed she could be being held against her will and that she is in imminent danger.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Bailey Frederick should immediately contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or call 911.

Questions concerning this case should be directed to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

