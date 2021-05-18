State Police investigating shooting involving a New Iberia police officer

Louisiana State Police are currently on scene of a shooting involving a New Iberia Police Officer.

Troopers confirmed that the incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the city. Witnesses tell KATC that the shooting happened at Center Street and Dale Street.

Details are limited. KATC has a crew en route to the scene.

Following the shooting, New Iberia Police Department says they contact State Police to handle the investigation.

