State Police investigating officer-involved shooting

NEW IBERIA, La. – The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was requested Monday by the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) to investigate a shooting incident involving their officers.

The preliminary investigation revealed that shortly after 1:15 p.m., NIPD was contacted about a vehicle stopped in the roadway near the intersection of Center Street (LA Hwy 14) and Dale Street with the driver sleeping in the driver’s seat, according to TFC Derek Senegal, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I.

New Iberia officers responded to the area. Upon arrival, officers encountered a subject sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. An officer on scene began knocking on the driver’s side window in an attempt to awaken the driver. The subject woke up as another officer was positioning their marked patrol unit in front of the vehicle.

Investigators say both officers gave verbal commands to the subject to put the vehicle in park and to exit the vehicle. The subject allegedly refused to comply and fled the scene in the vehicle, at which point officers discharged their firearms.

The subject then led officers on a short pursuit which ended near the intersection of Center Street and Weeks Island Road (LA Hwy 83). The subject exited the vehicle and fled on foot for a short distance before being apprehended. The subject sustained a small abrasion on the back of the neck but, refused medical treatment at the scene. No officers were injured.

The investigation is active and ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel