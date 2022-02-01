St. Martinville man killed in two-vehicle, head-on crash in Iberia Parish

A St. Martinville man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in Iberia Parish

State Police say the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 6:00 p.m. on January 31, 2022, on Darnell Road near La Belle Boulevard in Iberia Parish. The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Curray Williams of St. Martinville.

An investigation revealed a vehicle was traveling south on Darnell Road when at the same time, Williams' vehicle was traveling north on Darnell Road.

The first vehicle crossed the center line and struck the Williams head-on in the northbound lane, Troopers say.

Troopers say Williams was not restrained at the time of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries. The other driver was properly restrained and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Impairment on the part of both drivers is unknown at this time and charges are pending against the other driver, they say.

This crash remains under investigation.

