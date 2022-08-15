Spraying for mosquitoes planned in advance of Shrimp Festival

Ahead of the Delcambre Shrimp Festival activities, the Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District will conduct aerial operations targeting Delcambre and surrounding areas.

The District is urging citizens and visitors to protect themselves and the little ones against mosquito bites and mosquito borne diseases. It is imperative that citizens keep insect repellent handy, wear light colored clothing with long sleeves and long pants when outdoors and get rid of mosquito breeding sites near the home.

Aerial operations will be Tuesday (8/16) evening if weather conditions are favorable. Operations will begin at sunset and last approximately one hour. During this period, only hypersensitive individuals or persons that wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities; otherwise all other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities.

Citizens will notice a low flying aircraft --- If the aircraft is overhead DO NOT stare at or attempt to follow the path of the aircraft, officials say. The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period.

Operations Tuesday night will encompass Delcambre, Bob Acres, Twin Port Rd., Hwy. 14, Cloma Rd., south of Lake Peigneur and all points in between.

Here are some tips to avoid bites:

• Apply mosquito repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus and apply as directed on the label

• Protect children sensitive to insect bites with repellent and cover exposed skin --- there are many preparations sold in drug stores and camping sections of local stores that are formulated for adults as well as children.

• Wear light colored clothing with long sleeves and long pants when outdoors particularly at DAWN and DUSK.

• Avoid wearing perfumes or colognes when outside for prolonged periods.

If you have any questions or mosquito related problems feel free to contact the office at (337) 365-4933. You also can visit the district on the web www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on “Mosquito Control” ---or check the district's Facebook for the latest.

For more information about West Nile Virus and pesticides for mosquito control please visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.

