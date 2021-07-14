Sports Camp sign-ups in Jeanerette on July 16

A New Chapter Push (ANCP) Mentoring Program is having t-ball sports camp sign-ups this Friday at King Joseph Park and Recreation in Jeanerette.

The sports camp is for children 4 to 8 years old, they say, and will begin Friday, July 16th and scheduled through August 7th.

Rev. Wilfred J. Johnson of the ANCP says, "The kids will have fun and the program's mentoring will result with them having develop a healthy self-esteem and the self-confidence to succeed in school."

The kids will learn to recognize their strengths and to model responsible behavior in their classrooms and on the play ground, according ANCP press release.

The T-ball tournament will award each kid with a certificate for good sportsmanship and trophy, they say.

To register your child, become a volunteer, or to help sponsor, contact ANCP at (337) 241- 1972 or (501) 481- 1235.

Sponsors are asked to make checks payable to: A New Chapter Push and CashApp donations to: $anewchapterpush

