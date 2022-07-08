SLCC seeking new students for grant program

NEW IBERIA – South Louisiana Community College is seeking residents in three South Louisiana parishes who may want to pursue their higher education dreams.

SLCC received a five-year, $1.16M grant from the U.S. Department of Education through a program known as TRiO Educational Opportunity Centers (EOC) grant. The funding aims to help colleges provide enhanced college admissions and support services to underserved populations. SLCC’s grant allows them to serve the populations of Iberia, St. Martin, and St. Mary parishes.

"The central goal of this program is right there in the name: opportunity,” states Program Manager Brittany Renard.

Nationwide, these programs are traditionally found in areas with populations of disadvantaged, underserved residents with a desire to attend a college or university. Services are open to residents 19 years of age or older. Participants can be US citizens, permanent residents, resident aliens, or people who show intent to become a permanent resident.

Renard adds, “We at the TRIO Educational Opportunity Centers are eager to connect with community members, hear their stories and dreams, and provide guidance and support as they take those next steps towards achieving their goals. Whether that goal is to earn high school equivalency, a certificate, or a degree—or even if someone isn't sure of what their goals are—we’re here to help."

Counseling, application assistance, financial aid and career exploration, and mentoring are just a few ways the TRiO EOC can assist.

In addition to the target populations mentioned above, the program also serves students with disabilities, students who are in foster care or are aging out of foster care system, veterans, or other disconnected students. For more information about SLCC’s Educational Opportunity Centers, visit the College’s website at www.solacc.edu/college-for-you [solacc.edu], email eoc@solacc.edu, or call 337-373-3244.