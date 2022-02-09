SLCC offers info on short-term job training programs

South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) will host information sessions on short-term job-training programs at the college’s New Iberia Campus on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Attendees will learn about training courses in Construction, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Transportation to prepare them for a new career in a few weeks or months.

The information sessions will take place at SLCC at 908 Ember Drive in Room 143 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will be three sessions with start times of 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m., and 2:15 p.m. This free event is open to the public.

In addition to learning about SLCC’s short-term job-training programs, attendees will hear about tuition assistance options and the enrollment process. The recruiting team for these courses will be on hand to answer any questions.

SLCC created its Workforce and Economic Development division in 2015 to offer continuing education courses, leisure learning programs, and customized training for businesses across its eight-parish footprint in Acadiana. Its focus is providing short-term training programs to prepare residents to meet the demands of area businesses.

For more information on SLCC’s short-term courses, email workforce@solacc.edu.