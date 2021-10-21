Shreveport man arrested in stolen vehicle after high speed chase

A Shreveport man was arrested Thursday after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two parishes.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, an Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputy saw a vehicle traveling north on LA Highway 675 that had been reported stolen earlier from a truck stop in St. Martin Parish.

The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled north on Hwy 675 and entered US 90 driving west at speeds in excess of 90 mph, IPSO says. They say the suspect then crossed the median of US 90 into the opposing eastbound lanes, then crossed over onto the US 90 South Service Road before turning south onto South Freeman Road.

IPSO says the suspect then drove off the road and abandoned the car behind homes in the 6500 block of South Freetown Road. Following a short search of the area, the suspect, identified as Jeremiah Moore of Shreveport, was located by deputies in a nearby sugarcane field.

Moore was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on charges of illegal possession of stolen things, flight from an officer – aggravated, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, operating vehicle while license is suspended, and parole violation.

Bond has not yet been set.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel