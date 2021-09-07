Shadows on the Teche plans Fall Arts and Crafts fair

This October, those looking for a festival or fair can travel on down to New Iberia for some time along the Teche.

The Shadows-on-the-Teche Fall Arts and Crafts Fair will take place in the Shadows gardens on Saturday, October 2nd from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Organizers say that vendors from around Louisiana will be in attendance to display and sell their original work.

That includes a variety of hand-crafted products: original art and woodwork, handmade jewelry, and candles, Children’s clothing, bows and headbands, and dolls. Also on sale will be Homemade preserves, jellies, salsa, and oils.

Admission to the fair is $5.00 per person (12 and older) and $3.00 for children (ages 6-11). Food and dessert vendors will also be on hand.

"Come enjoy the day with your family and friends while supporting local artists, craftsmen, and Shadows-on-the-Teche."

To make this event as safe as possible for staff, volunteers, visitors, and vendors, the Shadows staff say they will implement coronavirus precautions that are in line with federal and state guidelines at the time of the event.

These are subject to change as the event nears, they say, but Shadows staff and volunteers are required to wear masks. Attendees are required to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.

For more information, please contact the Shadows at (337) 369-6446 or Shadows@ShadowsOnTheTeche.org.

Any funds raised from this event will be used for the continued preservation and maintenance of the Shadows.

