Shadows-on-the-Teche Farm Fest canceled

Shadows-on-the-Teche announced Wednesday, August 25, that the 2021 Farm Fest has been canceled.

The cancellation, they say, is due to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns for the health of volunteers, staff, and the community.

Farm Fest acts as the kickoff to the weekend of fun and festivities of the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival.

"The Shadows would like to thank the public, sponsors, and volunteers, without whom this event would not be possible, for their ongoing support," a statement reads.

Organizers say they look forward to the return of the Farm Fest in 2022.

