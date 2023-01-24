Severe weather preparation, sand bags available in Iberia Parish

Due to the potential chance of heavy rains, Parish President M. Larry Richard would like to announce that sand and sand bags are available at the following locations:

· B.O.M Fire Station

· Grand Marais Fire Station

· Coteau Fire Station

· Delcambre water tower

· Loreauville City Park

· Lydia Fire Station

· Jeanerette at Fire Department

· Rynella Fire Department

Shovels will not be provided and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474.