Second Harvest mobile market will be in Jeanerette tomorrow

The Second Harvest Food Bank's Makin' Groceries Mobile Market will be visiting Jeanerette Friday morning.

The market will be parked between 9 a.m. and noon in the parking lot of Mac's Sugar City Market, 1001 E. Main Street.

Shoppers will have access to freshly stocked seasonal produce like okra and other affordable food items such as meat and dairy, while supplies last.

The Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market is part of Second Harvest’s community initiative to tackle food deserts across Acadiana by providing access to affordable, healthy foods. Bringing the mobile market to the City of Jeanerette is an effort to support residents in response to Mac’s Sugar City Market, the only supermarket in Jeanerette, shutting down due to fire.

In addition, the rising cost of food due to high inflation has many families struggling to put food on the table, while many others lack transportation to travel to supermarkets outside of the city. With the mobile market, residents will now have easy access to fresh produce, meat, and dairy food items, as well as free wellness services.

Currently, Second Harvest plans to operate the Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market once a month in the City of Jeanerette.