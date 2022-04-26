Second Aldi store in Louisiana to open in New Iberia

A second Aldi store will be opening next month in Louisiana.

According to The Advocate, the newest Aldi will be in New Iberia on E Admiral Doyle Drive. The store will open on May 5 at 9:00 a.m.

The store is the second to be built in Louisiana, the first is located along Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette.

The Advocate reports that a ribbon-cutting ceremony will mark the store’s opening and offer customers a chance to win a $500 gift card. The total number of employees is not known, but the Lafayette store opened with 30 workers.

Another Aldi store in Lafayette being constructed along Louisiana Avenue will open this summer.

Other stores are planned for Baton Rouge and New Orleans, they say.

In 2021, KATC highlighted the grocery store's move to the city. The German grocery store chain was bult in the vacant spot in a New Iberia strip mall where the department store Stage once stood before it closed.

