Scholarship opened to Iberia Parish nursing students

The Iberia Parish Medical Auxiliary is now accepting applications for their 2021 Healthcare Education Scholarship.
The $1,500.00 scholarship is available to nursing students from Iberia Parish who are currently enrolled in a Registered Nursing program, RN to BSN program, four-year university or graduate program.
Students should have already completed one (1) full semester of Bachelor degree work and plan to continue in the professional healthcare field; for example, speech pathologist, occupational therapist, physician assistant, nurse, CRNA, etc.
Applicants are asked to submit the following items to ipmedicalauxiliary@gmail.com by JUNE 30, 2021, for consideration:
- Completed application (click here to download)
- Official copy of transcript at school at which you are currently enrolled.
- One (1) letter of recommendation from an individual who is familiar with your academic performance and/or your financial need who is not an immediate family member.
