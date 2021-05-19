Scholarship opened to Iberia Parish nursing students

The Iberia Parish Medical Auxiliary is now accepting applications for their 2021 Healthcare Education Scholarship.

The $1,500.00 scholarship is available to nursing students from Iberia Parish who are currently enrolled in a Registered Nursing program, RN to BSN program, four-year university or graduate program.

Students should have already completed one (1) full semester of Bachelor degree work and plan to continue in the professional healthcare field; for example, speech pathologist, occupational therapist, physician assistant, nurse, CRNA, etc.

Applicants are asked to submit the following items to ipmedicalauxiliary@gmail.com by JUNE 30, 2021, for consideration:

Completed application (click here to download) Official copy of transcript at school at which you are currently enrolled. One (1) letter of recommendation from an individual who is familiar with your academic performance and/or your financial need who is not an immediate family member.

