Sandbags available in Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish Residents may go to the areas listed below for sand and sandbags in anticipation of a moderate flooding forecast. You must bring a shovel to fill your bags.

B.O.M Fire Station,

Grand Marais Fire Station,

Coteau Fire Station,

Delcambre,

Loreauville City Park,

Lydia Fire Station,

Jeanerette Fire Department

Rynella Fire Department

Anyone with questions or need additional information can contact the Iberia Parish Government Public Works Department at 337-364-8474.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel