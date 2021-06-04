Watch
Sandbags available in Iberia Parish

Posted at 1:14 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 14:14:20-04

Iberia Parish Residents may go to the areas listed below for sand and sandbags in anticipation of a moderate flooding forecast. You must bring a shovel to fill your bags.

  • B.O.M Fire Station,
  • Grand Marais Fire Station,
  • Coteau Fire Station,
  • Delcambre,
  • Loreauville City Park,
  • Lydia Fire Station,
  • Jeanerette Fire Department
  • Rynella Fire Department

Anyone with questions or need additional information can contact the Iberia Parish Government Public Works Department at 337-364-8474.

